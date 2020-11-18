Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, November 17 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 167,713 (+4,331 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 11,203 (+405)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,491,381 (+18,924)

Deaths among cases: 2,608 (+30), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,299 (+23)

Outbreaks: 1,718 (+52)

On Tuesday, the state released a new COVID-19 dial, adding an additional color category which goes into effect on Friday, November 20:

The new six-color dial goes into effect Friday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Many Colorado counties, including El Paso, Pueblo, and Teller, are currently in the orange level. On Tuesday, Polis said he anticipates 10 to 15 Colorado counties will be moving to the new red level within the coming days. There’s no word yet on exactly which counties will be moving to that level, but Mayor Michael Hancock said Denver will be one.

To move to a less restrictive level (e.g., Level Yellow to Blue), counties need to meet and sustain all three metrics for two weeks. Counties must engage in a consultation process with CDPHE, which may entail moving to a more restrictive level when they are out of compliance with any of the metrics for more than two weeks.

Here is an example of restrictions for some organizations:

COVID-19 Dial website from the CDPHE

