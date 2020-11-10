Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, November 10 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 138,427 (+3,890 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 10,263 (+213)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,367,027 (+15,532)

Deaths among cases: 2,427 (+19), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,201 (+22)

Outbreaks: 1,472 (+46)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 15,237 cases (+1,175 from Monday) and 213 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 3,453 cases (+293) and 61 deaths (+7); Teller County has reported 333 cases (+16) and four deaths (unchanged).