Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, May 5 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

17,364 cases* (+457 from Monday)

2,919 hospitalized (+81)

56 counties (unchanged)

85,976 people tested** (+2,710)

903 deaths (+52)

170 outbreaks (+7)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

Pueblo County now has a total of 163 confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. There have been 1,771 tests administered in Pueblo County.

Colorado Department of Education Releases Graduation Guidance

The Colorado Department of Education announced today guidelines for graduation ceremonies when distancing restrictions are in place. CDE has stated traditional graduation ceremonies are not safe at this time as gatherings of larger than 10 individuals are not permitted under the Safer-at-Home order. CDE also released restrictions for public gatherings as people plan for ways to honor graduates and provided ideas for alternatives to typical graduation ceremonies. This information can be found at https://www.cde.state.co.us/postsecondary/graduation-ceremonyguidance

Camping at State Parks and Wildlife Areas to Remain Closed

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced today camping at state parks and wildlife areas will remain closed until further notice as CPW officials work to implement system-wide safety protocols regarding social distancing. No date has been set when the sites will reopen. CPW is working with federal and local municipal partners and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to determine a timeline for camping.

State Park Rangers remain on duty protecting the parks and regular rules and regulations continue to be enforced. Park trail closures due to visitation or crowding will be reported on the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) App and the CPW website.

Counties, municipalities and land management agencies continue to update guidance including travel restrictions, road closures and access limitations on the Colorado Counties Inc. Safer-At-Home map.

Residents are urged to respect safer-at-home orders and stay close to home and use local trails and parks. CPW also encourages park visitors to follow trail safety etiquette and visit parks responsibly. For more information on park closures, permits, licenses and outdoor recreation policies visit COVID-19 Response website

Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Releases $1.5 million to Support Displaced Workers

The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative announced today that $750,000 in grants will be made available annually to help workers displaced by COVID-19 enroll in certification and degree programs that align with Colorado Top Jobs so they can complete their credentials within the next two years.