Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, May 26 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

24,565 cases* (+296 from Monday)

4,160 hospitalized (+32)

60 counties (unchanged)

157,036 people tested** (+3,353)

1,352 deaths (+19) among cases 1,114 (+26) deaths due to COVID-19

267 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,581 and 89 deaths.

Pueblo County has a total of 272 (+24) confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 4,546 is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County. The County is reporting 14 deaths.

Governor Issues Updates on Safer at Home and Changes to Restaurants, Summer Camps, Private Camping

Governor Jared Polis on Monday updated and extended the Safer at Home executive order and develops guidance related to restaurants and summer camps. Beginning Wednesday, restaurants will be able to open for in-person dining at 50% capacity of indoor posted occupancy code limit but they cannot exceed 50 people, whichever is less. Read the restaurant guidance here. Children’s day camps and youth sports camps and youth sports camps will open on Monday, June 1. Residential overnight camps will remain closed in June. Effective, May 25, private campsites are open.

State Releases New Modeling Data

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released additional modeling results from an expert group of public health scientists to include modeling scientists at Colorado SPH and the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus and experts from the University of Colorado-Boulder, University of Colorado-Denver and Colorado State University. The report provides an estimate of the degree of distancing that Coloradoans have achieved so far. Here is the latest model report.