Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,955,327 people have been immunized by one dose (+14,093 from Monday)

2,502,348 people have been fully immunized (+18,043)

Cases: 539,261 (+1,403 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 29,894 (+86)

People tested: 3,034,984 (+3,634)

Deaths among cases: 6,520 (+11)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,657 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 5,368 (+19)

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 69,031 cases (unchanged from Monday) and 829 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 18,908 cases (unchanged) and 393 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,797 cases (unchanged) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).