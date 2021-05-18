Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
2,837,229 people have been immunized by one dose (+14,126 from Monday)
2,374,556 people have been fully immunized (+9,154)

Cases: 533,119 (+730 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 29,436 (+196)
People tested: 3,004,348 (+3,372)
Deaths among cases: 6,456 (+6)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,582 (+10)
Outbreaks: 5,261 (+15)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 68,078 cases (+196 from Monday) and 818 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 18,786 cases (+16) and 392 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,767 cases (+7) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).

