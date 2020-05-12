Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, May 12 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

20,157 cases* (+278 from Monday)

3,695 hospitalized (+32)

60 counties (unchanged)

109,304 people tested** (+2,543)

1,009 deaths (+22)

199 outbreaks (+7)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

Governor Announces State Campgrounds Open Effective Today

Governor Jared Polis announced that beginning today, residents can begin booking campsites at campgrounds in state parks where host counties that would like them open. Sites must observe social distance and sanitation guidelines and accept campers by reservation only. Residents are still encouraged to recreate locally. To make a reservation at a campsite go to cpwshop.com

Governor Releases Timeline for Future Decisions Under Safer at Home Phase

Governor Jared Polis released a timeline for future decision-making during the Safer at Home phase. The dates do not indicate when an industry may or may not open but only when the state will have more data to inform a decision around when they may be able to open and at what level.

May 25

The state will decide whether ski resorts can open for Spring skiing. Resorts will only open if the host county wants them to open

The state will decide if restaurants can begin reopening and at what level

The state will decide if summer residential and day camps can open in June and if so, under what conditions

After June 1 the state will decide if the Safer at Home order can be further modified to phase in other things like summer activities and public spaces like libraries. The governor will make these decisions on a rolling basis, based on the latest data and evidence.

Governor Launches Spanish Language Facebook and Twitter Pages

Governor Jared Polis launched a Spanish language Facebook and Twitter pages to help disseminate important information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. By launching the new social media sites, the hope is the Spanish speaking community will be able to access the latest information as it is being released.

Western State Pact Seeks $1 Trillion in Federal Support for COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Governor Jared Polis and state legislative leaders joined with government leaders from other western states in writing a letter to Congressional leadership to request $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to preserve core government services like public health public safety and public education and help people get back to work. Click to see the letter