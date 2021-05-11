Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, May 11 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,742,123 people have been immunized by one dose (+9,911 from Monday)

2,213,709 people have been fully immunized (+29,802)

Cases: 525,474 (+1,284 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 28,650 (+177)

People tested: 2,966,400 (+5,682)

Deaths among cases: 6,371 (+14)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,537 (+17)

Outbreaks: 5,160 (+41)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 66,538 cases (+164 from Monday) and 803 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 18,566 cases (+32) and 383 deaths among cases (+5). Teller County has reported 1,718 cases (+3) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).