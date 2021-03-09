Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, March 9 evening update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
1,080,683 people have been immunized by one dose (+26,146 from Monday)
614,374 people have been fully immunized (+1,836)

Cases: 438,025 (+838 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 23,993 (+84)
People tested: 2,623,006 (+3,033)
Deaths among cases: 5,997 (+7)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,035 (+13)
Outbreaks: 3,995 (+11)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 53,258 cases (+180 from Monday) and 748 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,250 cases (+64) and 364 deaths (+1). Teller County has reported 1,293 cases (+4) and 14 deaths (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local