Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, March 9 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
1,080,683 people have been immunized by one dose (+26,146 from Monday)
614,374 people have been fully immunized (+1,836)
Cases: 438,025 (+838 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 23,993 (+84)
People tested: 2,623,006 (+3,033)
Deaths among cases: 5,997 (+7)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,035 (+13)
Outbreaks: 3,995 (+11)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 53,258 cases (+180 from Monday) and 748 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,250 cases (+64) and 364 deaths (+1). Teller County has reported 1,293 cases (+4) and 14 deaths (unchanged).