Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, March 31 update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 3/31/20 at 10:17 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 3/30 and does not reflect cases since then.

2,966 cases*

509 hospitalized

50 counties

16,849 people tested

69 deaths

16 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

El Paso County has the most reported deaths at 13, Pueblo has 2 deaths and Teller County has one.

Anyone who begins to feel sick is asked to follow these guidelines.

Remember, it is up to the community to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and simple ways to do so can be found here.