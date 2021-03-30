Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,634,183 people have been immunized by one dose (+26,901 from Monday)

987,088 people have been fully immunized (+24,725)

Cases: 460,318 (+957 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 25,388 (+21)

People tested: 2,719,068 (+6,490)

Deaths among cases: 6,099 (+7)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,226 (+18)

Outbreaks: 4,260 (+16)

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 56,416 cases (+215 from Monday) and 758 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 15,766 cases (+18) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,418 cases (+11) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).