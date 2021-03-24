Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, March 23 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,403,177 people have been immunized by one dose (+23,488 from Monday)

884,143 people have been fully immunized (+12,285)

Cases: 452,304 (+1,370 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 24,652 (+139)

People tested: 2,687,027 (+5,364)

Deaths among cases: 6,074 (+4)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,180 (+18)

Outbreaks: 4,192 (+25)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 55,241 cases (+226 from Monday) and 754 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,518 cases (+20) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,374 cases (+6) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).