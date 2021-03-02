Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, March 2 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

930,911 people have been immunized by one dose (+17,809 from Monday)

495,961 people have been immunized with two doses (+13,519)

Cases: 430,615 (+776 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 23,550 (+43)

People tested: 2,581,721 (+3,669)

Deaths among cases: 5,959 (+7)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,903 (+24)

Outbreaks: 3,893 (+26)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 52,264 cases (+119 from Monday) and 746 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,058 cases (+12) and 363 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,275 cases (+6) and 14 deaths (unchanged).