Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 1,229,623 (+10,530 from Monday) people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)

754,123 people have been immunized with two doses (+9,829)

Cases: 444,390 (+322 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 24,250 (+50)

People tested: 2,654,490 (+1,254)

Deaths among cases: 6,048 (+8)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,126 (+54)

Outbreaks: 4,082 (+18)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 54,101 cases (+75 from Monday) and 752 deaths (+2). Pueblo County has reported 15,364 cases (+7) and 365 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,338 cases (-1) and 14 deaths (unchanged).