Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 9 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

28,347 cases* (+164 from Monday)

5,025 hospitalized (+166) ***

60 counties (unchanged)

223,534 people tested** (+8,601)

1,553 deaths (+10) among cases, 1,312 deaths (+20) due to COVID-19

301 outbreaks (+2)

*** Visitors to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard will notice a spike in cumulative hospitalizations yesterday and today. The sizable increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is due to the completion of investigations of known cases, not due to new hospitalizations. The change is the result of a new process for investigations that matches and updates past hospitalization data to known cases.

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,880 (+18) positive cases and 99 (+1) deaths.

Pueblo County is reporting 323 (+3) positive cases and 19 (unchanged) deaths.