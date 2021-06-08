Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,093,036 people have been immunized by one dose (+6,451 from Monday)

2,680,786 people have been fully immunized (+12,077)

Cases: 547,791 (+600 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 30,695 (+116)

People tested: 3,098,120 (+2,971)

Deaths among cases: 6,639 (+14)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,785 (+2)

Outbreaks: 5,447 (+6)

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 71,422 cases (+120 from Monday) and 844 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,218 cases (+7) and 411 deaths among cases (+6). Teller County has reported 1,864 cases (+8) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).