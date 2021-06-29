Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,225,979 people have been immunized by one dose (+5,371 from Monday)

2,938,971 people have been fully immunized (+7,794)

Cases: 557,347 (+343 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 31,639 (+77)

People tested: 3,167,221 (+2,868)

Deaths among cases: 6,788 (+12)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,009 (+20)

Outbreaks: 5,494 (+2)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 73,296 cases (+67 from Monday) and 873 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,581 cases (+8) and 418 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,921 cases (unchanged) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).