Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 23 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

30,893 cases* (+188 from Monday)

5,366 hospitalized (+23)

60 counties (unchanged)

288,079 people tested** (+2,949)

1,665 deaths (+14) among cases, 1,455 deaths (+17) due to COVID-19

333 outbreaks (+3)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County has reported 2,139 positive cases (+26 from Monday) and 120 deaths (+4).

Pueblo County has reported 358 positive cases (unchanged) and 26 deaths (+1).