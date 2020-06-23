Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 23 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
30,893 cases* (+188 from Monday)
5,366 hospitalized (+23)
60 counties (unchanged)
288,079 people tested** (+2,949)
1,665 deaths (+14) among cases, 1,455 deaths (+17) due to COVID-19
333 outbreaks (+3)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
More DATA can be found here.
El Paso County has reported 2,139 positive cases (+26 from Monday) and 120 deaths (+4).
Pueblo County has reported 358 positive cases (unchanged) and 26 deaths (+1).