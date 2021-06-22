Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
3,185,424 people have been immunized by one dose (+4,792 from Monday)
2,863,627 people have been fully immunized (+6,961)
Cases: 554,473 (+383 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 31,303 (+129)
People tested: 3,145,753 (+2,832)
Deaths among cases: 6,740 (+4)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,918 (+24)
Outbreaks: 5,481 (+3)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 72,812 cases (+76 from Monday) and 864 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,513 cases (+13) and 417 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,909 cases (-1) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).