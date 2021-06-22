Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,185,424 people have been immunized by one dose (+4,792 from Monday)
2,863,627 people have been fully immunized (+6,961)

Cases: 554,473 (+383 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 31,303 (+129)
People tested: 3,145,753 (+2,832)
Deaths among cases: 6,740 (+4)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,918 (+24)
Outbreaks: 5,481 (+3)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 72,812 cases (+76 from Monday) and 864 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,513 cases (+13) and 417 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,909 cases (-1) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local