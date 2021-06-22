Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,185,424 people have been immunized by one dose (+4,792 from Monday)

2,863,627 people have been fully immunized (+6,961)

Cases: 554,473 (+383 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 31,303 (+129)

People tested: 3,145,753 (+2,832)

Deaths among cases: 6,740 (+4)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,918 (+24)

Outbreaks: 5,481 (+3)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 72,812 cases (+76 from Monday) and 864 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,513 cases (+13) and 417 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,909 cases (-1) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).