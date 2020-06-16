Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 16 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
29,442 cases* (+143 from Monday)
5,272 hospitalized (+3)
60 counties (unchanged)
254,020 people tested** (+3,497)
1,617 deaths (+12) among cases, 1,373 deaths (unchanged) due to COVID-19
318 outbreaks (+4)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
More DATA can be found here.
El Paso County is reporting 1,960 positive cases (+19) and 106 deaths (+3).
Pueblo County is reporting 351 positive cases (-1) and 23 deaths (+1).