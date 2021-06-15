Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,144,082 people have been immunized by one dose (+9,747 from Monday)

2,790,684 people have been fully immunized (+26,973)

Cases: 551,719 (+391 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 30,976 (+73)

People tested: 3,123,380 (+2,777)

Deaths among cases: 6,700 (+12)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,874 (+30)

Outbreaks: 5,466 (unchanged)

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 72,254 cases (+106 from Monday) and 857 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,387 cases and 415 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,890 cases (+4) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).