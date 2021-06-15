Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,144,082 people have been immunized by one dose (+9,747 from Monday)
2,790,684 people have been fully immunized (+26,973)

Cases: 551,719 (+391 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 30,976 (+73)
People tested: 3,123,380 (+2,777)
Deaths among cases: 6,700 (+12)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,874 (+30)
Outbreaks: 5,466 (unchanged)

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 72,254 cases (+106 from Monday) and 857 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,387 cases and 415 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,890 cases (+4) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local