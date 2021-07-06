Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,254,153 people have been immunized by one dose (+3,339 from Monday)

2,976,757 people have been fully immunized (+5,020)

Cases: 559,921 (+217 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 31,857 (+19)

People tested: 3,186,330 (+1,411)

Deaths among cases: 6,817 (unchanged)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,051 (+23)

Outbreaks: 5,505 (+1)

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 73,725 cases (+52 from Monday) and 880 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,640 cases (+7) and 420 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,926 cases (unchanged) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).