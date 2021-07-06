Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,254,153 people have been immunized by one dose (+3,339 from Monday)
2,976,757 people have been fully immunized (+5,020)

Cases: 559,921 (+217 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 31,857 (+19)
People tested: 3,186,330 (+1,411)
Deaths among cases: 6,817 (unchanged)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,051 (+23)
Outbreaks: 5,505 (+1)

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 73,725 cases (+52 from Monday) and 880 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,640 cases (+7) and 420 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,926 cases (unchanged) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local