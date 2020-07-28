Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, July 28 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

45,314 cases* (+749 from Monday)

6,319 hospitalized (+48)

63 counties (unchanged)

509,012 people tested** (+11,747)

1,807 deaths (+8) among cases, 1,679 deaths (+11) due to COVID-19

463 outbreaks (+6)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 4,265 positive cases (+115) and 127 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 575 positive cases (+2) and 34 deaths (unchanged).