Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, July 21 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

41,059 cases* (+493 from Monday)

6,110 hospitalized (+53)

63 counties (unchanged)

454,290 people tested** (+6,086)

1,763 deaths (+5) among cases, 1,643 deaths (+28) due to COVID-19

435 outbreaks (+7)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 3,686 positive cases (+82) and 122 deaths (+1).

Pueblo County has reported 524 positive cases (+22) and 33 deaths (+1).