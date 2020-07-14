Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, July 14 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

37,686 cases* (+444 from Monday)

5,963 hospitalized (+22)

62 counties (unchanged)

406,967 people tested** (+5,025)

1,738 deaths (+11) among cases, 1,594 deaths (+5) due to COVID-19

403 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 3,168 positive cases (+66) and 117 deaths (+1).

Pueblo County has reported 450 positive cases (+6) and 32 deaths (+1).