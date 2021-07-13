Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,282,251 people have been immunized by one dose (+3,544 from Monday)

3,012,750 people have been fully immunized (+4,314)

Cases: 563,642 (+556 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 32,178 (+81)

People tested: 3,210,495 (+3,133)

Deaths among cases: 6,861 (+8)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,083 (+6)

Outbreaks: 5,538 (+8)

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 74,353 cases (+130 from Monday) and 886 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,693 cases (+13) and 422 deaths among cases (-1). Teller County has reported 1,936 cases (+1) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).