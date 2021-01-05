Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, January 5 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 120,510 people immunized by one dose (+6,810 from Monday administered Phase 1A and 1B)

Cases: 346,893 (+3,458 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 18,818 (+71)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,183,221 (+17,209)

Deaths among cases: 4,991 (+47), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,921 (+14)

Outbreaks: 3,091 (+26)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 42,508 cases (+183 from Monday) and 590 deaths (+8); Pueblo County has reported 13,541 cases (+18) and 330 deaths (+4); Teller County has reported 1,020 cases (+6) and nine deaths (unchanged).