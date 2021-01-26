Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, January 26 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 381,402 people have been immunized by one dose (+9,202 administered from Monday in Phase 1A and 1B)

89,881 people have been immunized with two doses (+7,222)

Cases: 388,620 (+1,158 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 21,562 (+299)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,361,191 (+5,060)

Deaths among cases: 5,517 (+5), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,817 (+42)

Outbreaks: 3,428 (+12)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 46,818 cases (unchanged from Monday) and 685 deaths; Pueblo County has reported 14,177 cases and 356 deaths; Teller County has reported 1,146 cases and 13 deaths.