Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, January 12 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 198,086 people immunized by one dose (+10,445 administered from Monday in Phase 1A and 1B)

40,618 people immunized with two doses (+4,820 from Monday)

Cases: 364,336 (+1,511 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 20,280 (+265)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,253,022 (+5,567)

Deaths among cases: 5,242 (+29), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,281 (+98)

Outbreaks: 3,209 (+22)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 44,372 cases (unchanged from Monday) and 630 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 13,843 cases (unchanged) and 336 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,061 cases (unchanged) and 11 deaths (unchanged).