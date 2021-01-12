Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, January 12 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 198,086 people immunized by one dose (+10,445 administered from Monday in Phase 1A and 1B)
40,618 people immunized with two doses (+4,820 from Monday)

Cases: 364,336 (+1,511 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 20,280 (+265)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 2,253,022 (+5,567)
Deaths among cases: 5,242 (+29), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,281 (+98)
Outbreaks: 3,209 (+22)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 44,372 cases (unchanged from Monday) and 630 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 13,843 cases (unchanged) and 336 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,061 cases (unchanged) and 11 deaths (unchanged).

