Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, February 9 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine: 556,835 people have been immunized by one dose (+15,065 administered from Monday in Phase 1A and 1B)
225,187 people have been immunized with two doses (+14,259)
Cases: 407,210 (+934 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 22,561 (+232)
Counties: 64
People tested: 2,462,310 (+3,842)
Deaths among cases: 5,746 (+13), Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,537 (+22)
Outbreaks: 3,659 (+26)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of today, El Paso County has reported 49,081 cases (+120) and 721 deaths (+3); Pueblo County has reported 14,452 cases (+3) and 360 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,212 cases (+3) and 14 deaths (unchanged).