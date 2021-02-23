Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, February 23 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 801,329 people have been immunized by one dose (+ administered from Monday in Phase 1A and 1B)

388,490 people have been immunized with two doses (+)

Cases: 422,390 (+1,096 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 23,293 (+110)

People tested: 2,542,555 (+4,854)

Deaths among cases: 5,907 (+14)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,802 (+79)

Outbreaks: 3,833 (+16)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 51,210 cases (+174 from Monday) and 742 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 14,900 cases (+19) and 361 deaths (-1). Teller County has reported 1,252 cases (unchanged) and 14 deaths (unchanged).