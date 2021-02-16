Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, February 16 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine: 704,052 people have been immunized by one dose (+17,821 administered from Monday in Phase 1A and 1B)
313,842 people have been immunized with two doses (+5,548)
Cases: 415,037 (+668 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 22,837 (+25)
People tested: 2,505,587 (+2,325)
Deaths among cases: 5,828 (+2)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,655 (+74)
Outbreaks: 3,748 (+10)
As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 50,107 cases (+78 from Monday) and 728 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 14,802 cases (+6) and 362 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,226 cases (unchanged) and 14 deaths (unchanged).