Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, February 16 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 704,052 people have been immunized by one dose (+17,821 administered from Monday in Phase 1A and 1B)

313,842 people have been immunized with two doses (+5,548)

Cases: 415,037 (+668 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 22,837 (+25)

People tested: 2,505,587 (+2,325)

Deaths among cases: 5,828 (+2)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,655 (+74)

Outbreaks: 3,748 (+10)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 50,107 cases (+78 from Monday) and 728 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 14,802 cases (+6) and 362 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,226 cases (unchanged) and 14 deaths (unchanged).