Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, December 8 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 268,589 (+3,971 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 14,957 (+53)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,888,010 (+14,222)

Deaths among cases: 3,372 (+14), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,784 (+8)

Outbreaks: 2,403 (unchanged)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 32,288 cases (+550 from Monday) and 329 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 10,360 cases (+234) and 156 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 741 cases (+7) and four deaths (unchanged).