Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, December 31 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 94,297 doses administered (Phase 1A and 1B)

Cases: 334,097 (+3,238 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 18,598 (+96)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,135,590 (+9,018)

Deaths among cases: 4,814 (+64), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,907 (+6)

Outbreaks: 3,039 (+17)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 41,222 cases (+470 from Wednesday) and 555 deaths (+7); Pueblo County has reported 13,218 cases (+115) and 304 deaths (+2); Teller County has reported 990 cases (+16) and nine deaths (unchanged).