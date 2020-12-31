Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, December 30 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 82,342 doses administered (Phase 1A)

Cases: 330,859 (+2,451 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 18,502 (+272)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,126,572 (+12,316)

Deaths among cases: 4,750 (+63), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,901 (+98)

Outbreaks: 3,022 (+36)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 40,752 cases (+412 from Tuesday) and 548 deaths (+9); Pueblo County has reported 13,103 cases (+112) and 302 deaths (+2); Teller County has reported 974 cases (+8) and nine deaths (unchanged).