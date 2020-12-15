Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, December 15 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 293,382 (+2,278 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 16,487 (+313)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,975,685 (+6,804)

Deaths among cases: 4,085 (+116), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,218 (+132)

Outbreaks: 2,670 (+39)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 35,496 cases (unchanged from Monday) and 431 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 11,615 cases (unchanged) and 218 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 861 cases (unchanged) and six deaths (unchanged).