Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, December 15 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 293,382 (+2,278 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 16,487 (+313)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 1,975,685 (+6,804)
Deaths among cases: 4,085 (+116), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,218 (+132)
Outbreaks: 2,670 (+39)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 35,496 cases (unchanged from Monday) and 431 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 11,615 cases (unchanged) and 218 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 861 cases (unchanged) and six deaths (unchanged).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local