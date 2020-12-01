Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, December 1 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 237,310 (+4,405 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 14,116 (+628)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,768,098 (+14,051)

Deaths among cases: 3,109 (+72), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,695 (+39)

Outbreaks: 2,207 (+64)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 27,829 cases (+632 from Monday) and 288 deaths (+10); Pueblo County has reported 8,856 cases (+262) and 131 deaths (+10); Teller County has reported 653 cases (+7) and four deaths (unchanged).