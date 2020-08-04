Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, August 4 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
48,394 cases* (+426 from Monday)
6,516 hospitalized (+29)
63 counties (unchanged)
552,205 people tested** (+3,397)
1,849 deaths (+5) among cases, 1,710 deaths (unchanged) due to COVID-19
488 outbreaks (+5)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 4,663 positive cases (+38) and 137 deaths (+1).
Pueblo County has reported 620 positive cases (unchanged) and 34 deaths (unchanged).