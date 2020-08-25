Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, August 25 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
55,800 cases* (+459 from Monday)
6,894 hospitalized (+49)
63 counties (unchanged)
678,335 people tested** (+4,422)
1,926 deaths among cases (+7), 1,826 deaths due to COVID-19 (+2)
581 outbreaks (+9)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 5,806 positive cases (+83) and 151 deaths (+1).
Pueblo County has reported 806 positive cases (+8) and 34 deaths (unchanged).
Teller County has reported 157 positive cases (+3) and 3 deaths (unchanged).