Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, April 7 evening update

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its state case summary late Tuesday afternoon:

5,429 Cases* (+257 from Monday)

1,079 Hospitalized (+85 from Monday)

54 Counties (no change from Monday)

28,095 People Tested** (+1,219 from Monday)

179 Deaths (+29 from Monday)

44 Outbreaks at residential and non-hospital healthcare facilities (+3 from Monday)



*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

The case count by county is reported as follows:

According to the case breakdown by county, there are 16 additional cases in El Paso County since Monday, two additional cases in Pueblo County, and one more case in Teller County.

The complete report, as issued by the state, can be found here.

