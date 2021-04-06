Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, April 6 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,870,467 people have been immunized by one dose (+33,329 from Monday)

1,121,334 people have been fully immunized (+15,481)

Cases: 470,254 (+1,266 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 25,917 (+143)

People tested: 2,755,782 (+4,214)

Deaths among cases: 6,132 (+6)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,266 (+4)

Outbreaks: 4,350 (+20)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 57,917 cases (+186 from Monday) and 761 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 16,093 cases (+18) and 366 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,474 cases (+11) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).