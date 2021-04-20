Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
2,388,773 people have been immunized by one dose (+22,429 from Monday)
1,513,001 people have been fully immunized (+23,520)
Cases: 493,029 (+1,963 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 27,017 (+163)
People tested: 2,847,921 (+6,850)
Deaths among cases: 6,211 (+10)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,359 (+15)
Outbreaks: 4,629 (+34)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 61,137 cases (+554 from Monday) and 777 deaths among cases (+9). Pueblo County has reported 16,572 cases (+349) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,569 cases (+26) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).