Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,388,773 people have been immunized by one dose (+22,429 from Monday)

1,513,001 people have been fully immunized (+23,520)

Cases: 493,029 (+1,963 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 27,017 (+163)

People tested: 2,847,921 (+6,850)

Deaths among cases: 6,211 (+10)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,359 (+15)

Outbreaks: 4,629 (+34)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 61,137 cases (+554 from Monday) and 777 deaths among cases (+9). Pueblo County has reported 16,572 cases (+349) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,569 cases (+26) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).