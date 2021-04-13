Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,163,313 people have been immunized by one dose (+40,504 from Monday)

1,316,814 people have been fully immunized (+23,969)

Cases: 481,494 (+1,904 from Monday)

Hospitalizations: 26,378 (+93)

People tested: 2,804,046 (+6,728)

Deaths among cases: 6,168 (+11)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,316 (+13)

Outbreaks: 4,511 (+30)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 59,499 cases (+331 from Monday) and 767 deaths among cases (+3). Pueblo County has reported 16,540 cases (+91) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,512 cases (+4) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).