Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 3/26/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 3/25 and does not reflect cases since then.

1,430 cases* (+344)

184 hospitalized (+37)

39 counties (+3)

10,122 people tested (+2,058)

24 deaths (5)

9 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

As FOX21 News has reported, seven of those deaths occurred in El Paso County, one death in Teller County.

According to the report, there are 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County, three confirmed cases in Pueblo County, seven confirmed cases in Teller County, and one confirmed in Fremont County.

El Paso County reported two more COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday morning, bringing El Paso County to the greatest number of deaths by county.

Anyone who begins to feel sick is asked to follow these guidelines.

Remember, it is up to the community to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and simple ways to do so can be found here.