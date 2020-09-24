Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, September 24 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS– According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 67,217 (+548 from yesterday, September 23)

Hospitalizations: 7,454 (+10 from yesterday, September 23)

Counties: 64 (+1)

People tested: 858,108 (+9,202 from yesterday, September 23)

Deaths among cases: 2,033 (+3 from yesterday), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,935 (+9)

Outbreaks: 724 (+7 from yesterday, September 23)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,743 cases (+17 from Wednesday) and 170 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,060 cases (+8) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 174 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).