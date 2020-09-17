Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, September 17 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 63,145 (+459 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 7,327 (+39)

Counties: 63 (unchanged)

People tested: 804,767 (+7,274)

Deaths among cases: 2,006 (+4), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,911 (+6)

Outbreaks: 684 (+3)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,546 cases (+38 from Wednesday) and 164 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1003 cases (+2) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 170 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).