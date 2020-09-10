Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, September 10 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 60,185 (+265 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 7,186 (+13)
Counties: 63 (unchanged)
People tested: 760,610 (+4,312)
Deaths among cases: 1,979 (+2), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,889 (+7)
Outbreaks: 652 (+6)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,284 cases (+20 from Wednesday) and 157 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 960 cases (+9) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 165 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

