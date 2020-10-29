Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, October 29 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 102,014 (+1,806 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 8,943 (+89)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,196,302 (+11,259)

Deaths among cases: 2,268 (+19), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,095 (+1)

Outbreaks: 1,166 (+24)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 10,411 cases (+252 from Wednesday) and 202 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 2,141 cases (+45) and 44 deaths (+3); Teller County has reported 232 cases (+5) and four deaths (unchanged).