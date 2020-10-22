Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, October 22 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DENVER – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 90,222 (+1,373 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 8,478 (+98)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,113,799 (+9,847)

Deaths among cases: 2,198 (+4), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,070 (+4)

Outbreaks: 1,028 (+17)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 9,003 cases (unchanged) and 192 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,697 cases (unchanged) and 40 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 200 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).