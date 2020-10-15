Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, October 15 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 81,918 (+1,141 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 8,127 (+59)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,050,566 (+10,791)

Deaths among cases: 2,162 (+2), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,029 (+4)

Outbreaks: 916 (+19)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,845 cases (unchanged) and 186 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,499 cases (+93) and 39 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 184 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

Public health officials from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced two new COVID-19 outbreaks in Pueblo County. The outbreaks were reported at Sushi Garden and University Park Care Center. The University Park Care Center outbreak was identified October 13, 2020. The Sushi Garden outbreak was identified October 14, 2020.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment an outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period. To date, Sushi Garden and University Park Care Center each have at least two positive cases. Pueblo County has had 34 reported outbreaks, 17 are active and 17 resolved.